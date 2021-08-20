Occupancy rate in ICUs nationally is nearly 60%

Medical workers are seen in the aisle of a clinic for coronavirus disease patients, at the Sotiria hospital, in Athens, Greece, April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

The occupancy rate in intensive care units nationally is nearly 60% with admissions rising by 29.44% in the last 10 days alone, Univeristy of Patras Medical School professor and pathologist Charalambos Gogos said on Thursday.

On Crete the occupancy rate is 96.5%, he told journalists at a live briefing on the pandemic, adding that the vast majority of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

“Until we reach the necessary immunity rate, which may reach over 80-85%, we need to follow individual protection measures thoroughly,” said Gogos, who also sits at the Health Ministry’s committee on the pandemic.

The fourth wave is expanding globally due to the Delta variant, which has dominated all other strains to a rate of 85% in all new cases.