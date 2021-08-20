Mitsotakis, Erdogan to discuss Afghanistan on Friday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday at 7.30 p.m. over developments in Afghanistan, his office said.

Concern is strong in Greece, as in other EU states, that developments in Afghanistan could trigger a refugee crisis similar to that in 2015.

On Thursday, Erdogan urged European countries to take responsibility for migrants coming from Afghanistan, adding Turkey had no intention of becoming “Europe’s migrant storage unit” amid turmoil in the South Asian country after the Taliban’s takeover.

The previous day, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said that the immediate priority was to evacuate EU and Afghan citizens who had worked with EU forces there, but that Greece “does not accept to be the gateway for irregular flows into the EU.”