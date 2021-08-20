dendias-in-israel-for-talks-on-sunday

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel will meet in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Nikos Dendias, Nicos Christodoulides and Yair Lapid will discuss regional developments and areas of possible cooperation such as wildfire control, the coronavirus pandemic and protection of the environment.

A press conference will be held after the trilateral meeting.

Dendias will subsequently meet with Christodoulides and Israel’s Energy Minister Karin Elharar.

Later in the day, Dendias will meet with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and President Isaac Herzog.

The Greek foreign minister will wrap up his contacts with a meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.



