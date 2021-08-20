NEWS

Dendias in Israel for talks on Sunday

dendias-in-israel-for-talks-on-sunday
[AMNA]

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel will meet in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Nikos Dendias, Nicos Christodoulides and Yair Lapid will discuss regional developments and areas of possible cooperation such as wildfire control, the coronavirus pandemic and protection of the environment.

A press conference will be held after the trilateral meeting.

Dendias will subsequently meet with Christodoulides and Israel’s Energy Minister Karin Elharar.

Later in the day, Dendias will meet with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and President Isaac Herzog. 

The Greek foreign minister will wrap up his contacts with a meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.
 
 

 

Diplomacy Politics
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan to discuss Afghanistan on Friday

People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. [Reuters TV/via Reuters]
NEWS

Afghanistan places EU, Greece on alert

menendez-says-us-must-assume-assertive-role-toward-turkey
NEWS

Menendez says US must assume ‘assertive role’ toward Turkey

conditionality-key-to-balkans-eu-perspective
NEWS

Conditionality key to Balkans’ EU perspective

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]
NEWS

Athens freezes Skopje memorandums

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Athens cautiously welcomes de-escalation