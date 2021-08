A fire that decimated a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital was mostly brought under control on Friday.

Fire crews stayed on duty keeping an eye on any hot spots and possible flare ups, particularly in the areas of Agia Triada, Kantili and Kastanava.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece in August.