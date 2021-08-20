NEWS

Greek citizen evacuated from Afghanistan arrives in Athens

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]

A Greek citizen who was evacuated from Kabul to Islamabad on Wednesday arrived in Athens on Friday afternoon.

Farhad Agajan, a naturalized Greek citizen of Afghani descent, was rescued with the help of other EU countries.

“I want to thank the Greek government, our embassy in Islamabad, and also the Foreign Ministry who helped me return in good health,” he told the cameras waiting at the airport in Athens.

Alternate spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Giorgos Arnaoutis, said he was “very happy” for the successful operation to evacuate Agajan. 

“We would like to thank our allies and partners who helped us, as well as his family, which was cooperative and helped very much these last few days,” he added.

