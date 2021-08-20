Nationalist party leader’s Twitter account ‘suspended’

Nationalist party Greek Solution said on Friday that the personal account of its leader Kyriakos Velopoulos on Twitter had been suspended.

In a statement, it said that ruling New Democracy and other “enemies” were behind the move, which “violated every rule of operation of the democratic state.”

“There was a previous suspension of corresponding accounts that promoted the press releases and the actions of the president and the party,” it said.

“In our democratic state, the only institution that can suspend the possibility of expression is Greek justice,” it added.