German arrested on child porn charges in Athens
A 42-year-old German national was arrested in central Victoria Square in Athens on child pornography charges on Friday.
According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), he was arrested during routine a patrol by officers in the center of Athens.
Police found that he was in possession of a mobile phone containing pornographic material featuring minors.
A case was filed against him by the police and he appeared before an Athens Court of First Instance prosecutor.