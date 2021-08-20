NEWS

German arrested on child porn charges in Athens

german-arrested-on-child-porn-charges-in-athens

A 42-year-old German national was arrested in central Victoria Square in Athens on child pornography charges on Friday.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), he was arrested during routine a patrol by officers in the center of Athens.

Police found that he was in possession of a mobile phone containing pornographic material featuring minors.

A case was filed against him by the police and he appeared before an Athens Court of First Instance prosecutor.

Crime
[ANA-MPA]
