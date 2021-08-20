police-intercept-50-kg-of-hash-in-drug-bust-in-thesprotia

A car loaded with around 50 kilograms of hashish was intercepted early on Friday in an area of ​​Thesprotia in northern Greece by officers from the police narcotics division.

The car’s driver, a foreign national, was arrested and a criminal case was filed against him for possession, transport and trafficking of drugs.

His alleged accomplice, a Greek, who was identified for his involvement in the case, was charged with the same offenses.

During their inspection of the vehicles police officers found three travel bags containing eight packages of raw hashish weighing a total of 48 kilos and 280 grams and 19 packages containing 1.917 kilograms of processed hash.

The vehicle, which was confiscated, had been rented by the accused from a used-car dealership.