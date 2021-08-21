authorities-on-edge-over-viral-load-in-attica

Health authorities are sounding the alarm regarding the rise in coronavirus cases in Attica, which has had a consistently high viral load despite the fact that a large number of its residents are away on holiday.

According to the professor of analytical chemistry at Athens University Nikos Thomaidis, the high viral load has stabilized in Attica, despite the reduction of the population to about 2 million.

“We expect an increase in the viral load with the return of vacationers, which will be reflected in an increase in cases of coronavirus. The viral load in Attica remains high and will increase,” he stressed.

Moreover, the rise in the nationwide daily death rate and the number of intubated patients, which are decisive indicators of the pandemic’s course, is also a cause for increasing concern. Deaths on Friday from the coronavirus reached 30 for the first time since June 8, while intubated patients stood at 296 from 286 on Thursday. What’s more, the coverage rate of ICU beds available for patients with Covid-19 reached 67%

Health authorities also confirmed 3,625 cases in a total of about 117,000 laboratory tests (positivity rate 3.1%). A total of 768 new cases were identified in Attica, 376 in Thessaloniki and 340 in Crete, followed by Ilia with 133, Achaia with 132, Messinia with 124, Rhodes with 112 and Kavala with 102.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the compulsory vaccination measure has led to an increase in the number of vaccinated workers in care facilities for the elderly and the disabled. Data published on Friday by the Labor Ministry shows that 85% of employees at private facilities have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, compared to 62% before the announcement the inoculations would be compulsory. The percentage of vaccinated workers at state-run facilities doubled compared to July – from 45% to 90% today.

By Monday, relevant committees will have completed the process of examining applications for the exemption of workers who are unable to be vaccinated for health reasons.