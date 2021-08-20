Armed Forces chief says border region is ‘impregnable’

The head of the Greek Armed Forces said the country’s northeastern border with Turkey is “impregnable,” during a visit to Evros with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Friday.

“Strong defense, interoperability and synergy with the Hellenic Police and the Fire Service,” General Konstantinos Floros said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Panagiotopoulos said the border “will remain secure and impenetrable,” as they inspected the recent completion of a 27-kilometer-long fence, as well as the automated border surveillance system installed along its length.

Greece is concerned that developments in Afghanistan could trigger another big wave of migration to Europe. The government spokesman said on Thursday that border forces are on alert to avoid any arrivals of migrants.