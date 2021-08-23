mrna-safe-in-pregnancy

A study by Athens University said that mRNA vaccines are safe for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive a child.

The study included 7,809 pregnant women, 6,815 breastfeeding women, and 2,091 who planned to become pregnant after the first dose of the vaccine. Of those women, 61.9% were vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and 37.8% with the Moderna vaccine, while 89.9% had received both doses of the vaccine.

There was some reaction reported by 97% of the women after the first dose, including pain in the injection area (91.4%) and fatigue (31.3%). Only 0.6% sought medical help after the first dose. The frequency of reactions was higher after the second dose.