Kilkis court shoots down appeal against vaccination

A court in Kilkis, northern Greece, rejected an appeal on Saturday filed by an employee against her mandatory vaccination.

According to local media site Eidisis.gr, the employee requested that the Kilkis Court of First Instance temporarily suspend the application of the law regarding her mandatory vaccination at the facility where she works.

The worker submitted her request for exemption on the grounds of health, while also challenging the law providing for mandatory vaccinations as unconstitutional.

The court rejected both the cited health reasons she provided, ruling that they are not covered by the relevant provisions of law, as well as the legal claim of the measure’s unconstitutionality.

The court said the relevant provisions of the law “do not bear any unconstitutionality, as the applicant unjustifiably invokes, as they protect the supreme legal good of health and life of all citizens, and especially vulnerable groups.”

