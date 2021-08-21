autumn-restrictions-for-unvaccinated-reiterated

Government sources reiterated on Saturday that economic activity and social life will not be suspended again in the autumn.

This essentially means that as the weather cools and becomes wetter, the unvaccinated will not be able to enter the interiors of entertainment venues (indoor restaurants, cafes, bars, theaters and cinemas, as well as sport stadiums) as opposed to the inoculated, who will be able to do so simply by displaying the relevant digital certificate and identity documents.

In comments to Skai TV on Saturday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said the relevant announcements are expected on Tuesday.

“I think on Tuesday the framework governing the pandemic and the functioning of the economy and society will be announced,” he said.

Oikonomou also stressed that “we are not done with the pandemic, it is persistent and is not backing down, contrary to the stubbornness of those who interpret things in their own way.”

“Either these people will be vaccinated, or they will get sick, endangering society in its entirety, including those who are already vaccinated, and that is unfair,” he said.

“We do not count votes with the numbers of vaccinations, we count human lives,” Oikonomou noted.