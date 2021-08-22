NEWS

Conditions keep likelihood of fires high

[Dimitris Kapandais/INTIME NEWS]

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, and the island of Evia are among the regions where the danger of fire is especially high for Monday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection warns.

Other areas classified as in danger are the regional units of Corinth and Argos and Laconia in the Peloponnese, southern Greece, the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese, the regional unit of Viotia in central Greece and the islands of Chios, Crete, Icaria, Lesvos, Psara and Samos, authorities warn.

High temperatures, high winds and dry conditions are the factors contributing to the danger.

