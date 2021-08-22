Pandemic deaths, intubations highest since June

Greek health authorities announced 1,948 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 33 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 318 early Sunday afternoon, up from 317 a day earlier and 241 last Sunday.

The number of fatalities is the highest since early June and patients on ventilators are at a two-month high.

In the same period, 62,418 tests were conducted, with 3.12% testing positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had 444 new cases, followed by Iraklio Thessaloniki (191) and the island of Crete (170).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 559,186 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,384 fatalities.