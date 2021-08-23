All those who died of Covid-19 on Sunday were unvaccinated, expert says

All 33 people whose death from Covid-19 was reported on Sunday had not been vaccinated, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) said on Monday.

“After 18 months, we should not be afraid of the vaccine. We have the experience of billions of people, fully vaccinated, we have studies in our hands. We are prisoners of a disease, we have the vaccine and we are not doing it,” Matina Pagoni told Skai TV. “If we don’t get vaccinated we will not be saved, we will not move on to the next phase of our lives.”

There are “very few” cases of vaccinated people ho got sick, adding that those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will get sick.