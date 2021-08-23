NEWS

New fire breaks out in Vilia, as blaze in Evia still burns

new-fire-breaks-out-in-vilia-as-blaze-in-evia-still-burns
[Intime News/File photo]

A new big fire broke out in in Vilia, northwest of Athens, where a large blaze burned for six days last week ravaging swathes of pristine pine forest, Greece’s fire service said in a new announcement on Monday. 

Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities issued an evacuation order for Vilia as the flames closed in.

Fifty firefighters with 20 vehicles, and two units on foot, along with six helicopters and five aircraft have rushed to the area.

The new blaze, located in the area of Kaza, is being fanned by strong winds. Police has stopped traffic on the Elefsina-Thivon highway near Vilia, on the direction of Thiva.

The deputy governor of western Attica, Lefteris Kosmopoulos, told Skai TV, that the flames form a front of at least 1.5 km, burning in thick forestland.

Meanwhile, a force of 46 firefighters with 20 fire engines, a unit on foot and water-dropping aircraft continued to fight another blaze in southern Evia that broke out on Monday.

The Fire Service said the blaze was largely contained but had not been brought under control. 

Residents in the settlements of Marmari, Kokkini and the doctors’ building cooperative were told to evacuate, with a Coast guard vessel, a private boat and two passenger ships standby in Marmari in case residents needed to flee.

Fire
READ MORE
[Intime News/File photo]
NEWS

New fire breaks out in Evia, three settlements evacuated

[Dimitris Kapandais/INTIME NEWS]
NEWS

Conditions keep likelihood of fires high

[SOOC]
NEWS

Wildfire abates but hundreds of firefighters battle on

A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Wednesday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]
NEWS

Increase in burnt areas compared to 2008-20 average comes to 500%

vila-fire-brought-under-control
NEWS

Vila fire brought under control

hundreds-of-firefighters-battling-flames
NEWS

Hundreds of firefighters battling flames