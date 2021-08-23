NEWS

Society ‘cannot be held hostage’ to anti-vaxxers, gov’t spokesman says

society-cannot-be-held-hostage-to-anti-vaxxers-gov-t-spokesman-says
[Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]

As the Greek government prepares to announce a series of measures on Tuesday against the spread of coronavirus that will take effect from the fall, its spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said the government wants to ensure a return to a certain normality, regardless of how many people remain unvaccinated.

“Society cannot wait and, above all, cannot remain hostage to such perceptions. Tomorrow afternoon, we will proceed with the announcement of measures and regulations that will ensure the full operation of public life, in private and public areas where gatherings will be observed,” he told journalists at a press briefing on Monday.

“We will not allow anyone to hinder the person who wants to work, to create, the young people who want to be educated, to study. It is our duty to ensure, as far as possible, the return to a fullness of life as soon as possible,” he added. 

The government is expected to announce a ban on entry of non-vaccinated people to indoor restaurants and entertainment venues, while restrictions will apply to all levels of education.

Vaccine Politics
READ MORE
Anti-vaccine protesters hold a banner during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Far-right taps into anti-vaxx sentiment

law-for-health-workers-shots-heads-to-house
NEWS

Law for health workers’ shots heads to House

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) welcomes European Commissioner of the Internal Market Thierry Breton at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, as Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis looks on. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEWS

Mandatory vaccine rules to be unveiled, ending speculation

syriza-blames-nd-for-anti-vaxxer-demos
NEWS

SYRIZA blames ND for anti-vaxxer demos

new-legislation-to-specify-rules-for-unvaccinated-says-gov-t-spox
NEWS

New legislation to specify rules for unvaccinated, says gov’t spox 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Government calls on vaccinated to help persuade deniers on Covid jab