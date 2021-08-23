Society ‘cannot be held hostage’ to anti-vaxxers, gov’t spokesman says

As the Greek government prepares to announce a series of measures on Tuesday against the spread of coronavirus that will take effect from the fall, its spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said the government wants to ensure a return to a certain normality, regardless of how many people remain unvaccinated.

“Society cannot wait and, above all, cannot remain hostage to such perceptions. Tomorrow afternoon, we will proceed with the announcement of measures and regulations that will ensure the full operation of public life, in private and public areas where gatherings will be observed,” he told journalists at a press briefing on Monday.

“We will not allow anyone to hinder the person who wants to work, to create, the young people who want to be educated, to study. It is our duty to ensure, as far as possible, the return to a fullness of life as soon as possible,” he added.

The government is expected to announce a ban on entry of non-vaccinated people to indoor restaurants and entertainment venues, while restrictions will apply to all levels of education.