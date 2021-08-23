ambulance-staff-protest-against-suspension-of-unvaccinated-colleagues

Employees of the EKAV ambulance service held a protest rally in Thessaloniki against the suspension of unvaccinated colleagues which will come into force as of September 1, as the government will tighten measures in healthcare to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The head of the workers’ union for Central Macedonia, Prodromos Devletoglou, said of a total of 592 EKAV employees in the region, 170 remain unvaccinated, of whom 120 are active crews and rescuers, which means that only 16 out of the 24 ambulances will operate in Thessaloniki and throughout the prefecture if unvaccinated staff is suspended.

He also called the government to withdraw the bill or freeze it to give time for more dialogue.