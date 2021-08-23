NEWS

Eight Turkish nationals to apply for asylum, reports say

Greek coast guard have detained eight Turkish nationals that landed on the island of Crete after their vessel suffered engine failure on Sunday, according to Greek media reports.

The passengers, who reportedly include military officials that claim to be persecuted by the Turkish authorities, have applied for political asylum in Greece.

According to the same reports, they said the vessel was traveling to France before its engine broke down, leaving them stranded off Crete.

A fishing boat reportedly towed them to the port of Tsoutsouras, on the southern coast of Iraklio region.

All passengers have been taken to the town of Iraklio.

Turkey Diplomacy
[ANA-MPA]
