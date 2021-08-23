Coronavirus: 34 patients die as 319 remain intubated

Greek authorities announced 2,628 new cases of coronavirus and 34 fatalities in the past 24 hours Monday.



Nineteen of the 2,628 cases involved tourists tested upon arrival.



Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 561,812, with 13,422 dead.



A total of 319 remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,916 have left ICU.



Meanwhile, speaking earlier Monday, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, said that all 33 patients who died of Covid-19 Sunday were unvaccinated.