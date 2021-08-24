tougher-stance-on-anti-vaxxers-ahead-of-the-fall

The government is expected to announce a series of measures Tuesday against the spread of the coronavirus that will take effect from the autumn and are expected to include a ban on the admittance of non-vaccinated people to indoor restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as restrictions at all levels of education.

At the same time, vaccination appointments are set to begin next week with a third booster dose for those who have had a transplant or are on a waiting list, have kidney failure, are being treated for cancer or have had blood cancer in the last five years, or are on immunosuppression. It will be an mRNA vaccine, whether the first two doses were with mRNA or AstraZeneca or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said Monday the government wants to ensure a return to normality, regardless of how many people remain unvaccinated.

“Society cannot wait and, above all, cannot remain hostage to such perceptions. [On Tuesday] afternoon, we will proceed with the announcement of measures and regulations that will ensure the full operation of public life, in private and public areas where there will be gatherings,” he said as the last vacationers return amid the growing threat of the Delta variant.

“We will not allow anyone to hinder the person who wants to work, to create, the young people who want to be educated, to study. It is our duty to ensure, as far as possible, the return to a fullness of life as soon as possible,” he added.

Oikonomou also left open the possibility of extending the obligation of vaccination to other groups, including the Hellenic Armed Forces, Police and Coast Guard.