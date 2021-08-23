houses-damaged-by-new-vilia-fire

IMAGES

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames in a burning house in the Vilia area, northwest of Athens, Monday. Greece’s fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them. The first broke out in the southern part of Evia while the second wildfire was in Kaza, in the Vilia area. At least five houses were severely damaged by the new fire in Vilia. [AP]

Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

Flames burn a tree in Vilia, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, on Monday. Greece’s fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
Firefighters get upper hand on two blazes

A police motorcycle is seen outside the Esperia Hotel in downtown Thessaloniki as it was being searched for explosive devices following an emailed bomb threat, on Monday. [Yiannis Moisiadis/InTime News]
Thessaloniki hotels harassed by bomb threats

Sikinos monument to reopen to visitors next spring

[Intime News]
Greece to announce measures for the unvaccinated on Tuesday

[ANA-MPA]
Woman killed by partner in ninth such crime this year