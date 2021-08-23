houses-damaged-by-new-vilia-fire

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames in a burning house in the Vilia area, northwest of Athens, Monday. Greece’s fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them. The first broke out in the southern part of Evia while the second wildfire was in Kaza, in the Vilia area. At least five houses were severely damaged by the new fire in Vilia. [AP]