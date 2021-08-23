thessaloniki-hotels-harassed-by-bomb-threats

A police motorcycle is seen outside the Esperia Hotel in downtown Thessaloniki as it was being searched for explosive devices following an emailed bomb threat, on Monday. [Yiannis Moisiadis/InTime News]

At least 10 hotels in the northern port city of Thessaloniki were sent emails on Monday threatening that there was a bomb on the premises, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

According to the state-run agency, five of the 10 hotels that reported receiving a bomb threat to the police were evacuated while experts searched the premises for explosive devices. All five were said to be clear, as searches began on the other five.

Local news site Thestival, meanwhile, has reported that another three hotels have received similar emails.

Most of the emails were sent to hotels in downtown Thessaloniki, it added.