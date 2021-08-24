NEWS

Thessaloniki hotel bomb threats a hoax

More than a dozen bomb threats sent by email to hotels in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Monday turned out to be a hoax, the police confirmed.

Emails threating that there was a bomb on the premises were sent to 13 hotels, chiefly in the downtown area, over several hours on Monday, prompting the mobilization of police and bomb disposal experts across the city.

All 13 businesses had to be evacuated and searched for explosive devices before being given the all-clear.

Police sources speaking to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency said that the people behind this unprecedented “tasteless” incident had likely sent similar emails to other hotels that were dismissed as hoaxes or spam.

A police motorcycle is seen outside the Esperia Hotel in downtown Thessaloniki as it was being searched for explosive devices following an emailed bomb threat, on Monday. [Yiannis Moisiadis/InTime News]
