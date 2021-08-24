NEWS

Suspect in brutal Thessaloniki murder arrested

The chief suspect in the murder of a 56-year-old Georgian woman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, has been arrested and is due to face a prosecutor on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man, also a Georgian national, is believed to have beaten his 56-year-old girlfriend to death in their apartment in Analipsi, a suburb on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, on Monday afternoon.

The woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by police called in by a neighbor who was alarmed after hearing the couple arguing violently. She had injuries all over her body, including several stab wounds. 

Witnesses later reportedly said they saw the suspect running away from the apartment building with his clothes and hands covered in blood moments after hearing the 56-year-old begging for her life.

Neighbors said that loud and possibly violent arguments were a frequent occurrence between the couple.

