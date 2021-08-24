hospital-workers-hold-rally-against-mandatory-vaccination-on-thursday

The union representing Greek public hospital staff is planning a strike and a rally in downtown Athens on Thursday to protest the mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers against Covid-19.

The strike called by POEDIN will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with protesters expected to gather in front of the Health Ministry at 11 a.m.

POEDIN has also called on its vaccinated members not to submit their immunity certificates to the authorities to prevent the creation of a register showing which healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and which have not.

Health workers who refuse the shot face suspension without pay.

POEDIN claims that the law making vaccination compulsory for all health workers will only put additional strain on the public healthcare system by creating more staff shortages.