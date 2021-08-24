man-suspected-of-mugging-food-delivery-drivers-nabbed

A 31-year-old man suspected of mugging at least 19 food delivery drivers in Athens over the past couple of months has been arrested, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Tuesday.

The suspect was reportedly caught in the act on Sunday night in the neighborhood of Galatsi, driving a motorcycle equipped with a distinctive red delivery box.

According to ELAS, the unnamed assailant approached food delivery drivers posing as a colleague to gain entry into the apartment buildings they were delivering to and ambush them after they were paid for the orders, threatening them at knifepoint to hand over any cash.

He reportedly used two motorcycles – types that are commonly driven by delivery workers – in at least 19 muggings carried out in the areas of Galatsi, Kypseli, Patission, Nea Ionia, Iraklio and Nea Filadelfia. He also kept his features covered with a helmet and/or surgical mask.

Police have seized two motorcycles, a red delivery box, a knife and other items admitted as evidence.