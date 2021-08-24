NEWS

Mobile app to facilitate new health safety measures

[InTime News]

A mobile app unveiled by the Greek government earlier this summer will be instrumental in the implementation of the new public health safety rules presented by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday.

The Covid Free application for mobile devices allows users to check certificates for negative test results, vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 within the last six months. This information will be necessary for all workers and citizens entering schools and universities, public entertainment and leisure venues, sports arenas, etc.

“The app is extremely simple; all you need to do is download it. On opening, it says ‘scan QR code,’ which can be done either in paper or digital form,” the minister for digital governance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, had said at its presentation in July.

The app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. 

Coronavirus Technology
[George Vitsaras/SOOC]
