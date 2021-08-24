envoy-dispatched-to-kabul-to-assist-evacuations

Greece’s ambassador to Islamabad was dispatched to Kabul to Tuesday to help evacuation efforts after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Andreas Papastavrou will travel to the Afghan capital to help ensure that all citizens connected to Greece or to Greek interests are safely evacuated.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also ordered the country’s embassies in European Union member-states and in Washington to reach out to Greece’s partners for assistance to the Greek ambassador via their embassies in Kabul.