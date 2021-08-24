athens-man-arrested-for-shooting-delivery-worker

A man arrested in connection with the attempted shooting of a delivery worker on August 14 was led before a prosecutor on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 14, when the worker delivered a coffee at the residence of the 42-year-old suspect in the district of Galatsi. The two got into an argument over the order and the delivery worker left. Shortly after, the suspect along with an accomplice walked into the cafe where the victim worked and pulled out a gun during a second argument. He fired towards the victim but the bullet hit a parked car. The suspect and his accomplice then fled.

The accused is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and violation of laws on weapons.