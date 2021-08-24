Minister, US ambassador meet with firefighting pilots

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt congratulated firefighting pilots during a visit to Dekelia Air Force base in northeastern Attica on Tuesday.

Pilots have been flying with American-made Erickson S-64 and Bell 214 aircraft in the numerous firefighting missions to tackle the blazes that have devastated the country since the beginning of August. The US have also lent Greece a P-8 reconaissance plane.

Hardalias thanked the ambassador for the US’ practical help in firefighting and discussed ways of improving collaboration in forest fires and other emergencies.

