amorgos-traditional-character-threatened-by-loophole

A legal loophole could allow for the construction of multistory buildings on Amorgos, despite the special protection status already in place, according to the findings of the Central Council of Urban Planning Issues and Disputes and the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry’s Department of Traditional Housing.

The current regulation enacted in 2003 allows up to two floors if a building is constructed on a slope. However, the interpretation of the law could lead to more floors at the expense of the island’s traditional character.

The controversy began over the construction permit for a building on a slope a few months ago. The permit was for the construction of a two-story building with a basement – basically was a third floor, hidden from view. The permit was revoked after a string of complaints.

Local bodies are now calling on authorities to take action so that the regulation is not subject to such interpretations.