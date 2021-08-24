curfew-imposed-on-messinia-as-restrictions-prolonged-in-crete

Messinia has become the latest regional unit to be slapped with a mini-lockdown by civil protection authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday and will be reviewed on September 1 depending on the course of coronavirus cases.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced that public movement in the regional unit will be banned between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. except for medical emergencies and work, while music is not allowed at clubs, bars and cafés to prevent overcrowding.

Parties and other gatherings of more than 20 people are also forbidden, both in private and public setting, with the fines for violating this restriction ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 euros.

The Civil Protection authority also announced that existing restrictions imposed on the Cretan regional units of Hania, Iraklio and Rethymno will remain in force.

Kalamata, the capital of Messinia, is the second largest city in the Peloponnese.