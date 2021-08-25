Coronavirus: Expert recommends double masking to prevent infection

As the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country, a leading health expert is now suggesting people layer up or wear double masks to prevent chances of infection.

“The mutation is very aggressive and we need to protect ourselves,” Athina Linou, an epidemiology professor at the University of Athens, told Mega TV on Wednesday.

“Everyone must wear a mask everywhere,” she added.

Laboratory experiments by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown that well wearing a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask, as well as knotting the ear loops of a surgical mask and then tucking the excess material close to the face is likely to significantly reduce a person’s exposure to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Greece logged a record 4,608 coronavirus cases in one day. What’s more, another 32 deaths were confirmed while 326 patients were intubated.