greek-envoy-in-islamabad-arrives-in-kabul

As the humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan, with Western countries scrambling to evacuate their nationals and Afghans after the Taliban seized power, Greece’s ambassador to Islamabad has, according to diplomatic sources, arrived in Kabul to help efforts.



During his stay in the Afghan capital, Andreas Papastavrou will help ensure that all citizens connected to Greece or to the country’s interests are safely evacuated.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has meanwhile ordered the country’s embassies in European Union member-states and in Washington to reach out to Greece’s partners for assistance to the Greek ambassador via their embassies in Kabul.



On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

His office said in a press release the two leaders exchanged views ahead of the G7 leaders’ teleconference on Afghanistan.

