Afghan citizen and family evacuated from Kabul land in Athens
An Afghan citizen who worked at the office of the European Union delegation in Kabul, as well as seven family members, arrived in Athens on Wednesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced.
The man was evacuated from Afghanistan to Madrid where he received assistance from Greece’s embassy in the city.
The next steps for the stay of the eight Afghani citizens in Athens will be coordinated by the ministries of Citizen Protection and Migration.