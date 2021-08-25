NEWS

Afghan citizen and family evacuated from Kabul land in Athens

An Afghan citizen who worked at the office of the European Union delegation in Kabul, as well as seven family members, arrived in Athens on Wednesday, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced.

The man was evacuated from Afghanistan to Madrid where he received assistance from Greece’s embassy in the city.

The next steps for the stay of the eight Afghani citizens in Athens will be coordinated by the ministries of Citizen Protection and Migration.

[File photo]
[File photo/Reuters]
Taliban officials arrange a Taliban flag, before a press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at the Government Media Information Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. [Rahmat Gul/AP]
