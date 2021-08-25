NEWS

Double-masking advised in Greece as Delta surges

double-masking-advised-in-greece-as-delta-surges

As the more contagious Delta variant spreads across the country, a leading health expert is now suggesting people wear double masks to prevent chances of infection.

“The mutation is very aggressive and we need to protect ourselves,” Athina Linou, an epidemiology professor at the University of Athens, told Mega TV on Wednesday.

“Everyone must wear a mask everywhere,” she added.

Laboratory experiments by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown that wearing a cloth mask over a three-ply medical procedure mask, as well as knotting the ear loops of a surgical mask and then tucking the excess material close to the face is likely to significantly reduce a person’s exposure to the coronavirus.

Covid-19 Health
READ MORE
inquiry-into-thessaloniki-professor-s-social-media-post-on-hardalias
NEWS

Inquiry into Thessaloniki professor’s social media post on Hardalias

health-workers-striking-over-obligatory-shots
NEWS

Health workers striking over obligatory shots

us-senator-menendez-in-athens-on-thursday
NEWS

US Senator Menendez in Athens on Thursday

president-hails-bronze-medallists-in-tokyo-paralympics
NEWS

President hails bronze medallists in Tokyo Paralympics

coronavirus-42-deaths-332-patients-intubated
NEWS

Coronavirus: 42 deaths, 332 patients intubated

afghan-citizen-and-family-evacuated-from-kabul-land-in-athens
NEWS

Afghan citizen and family evacuated from Kabul land in Athens