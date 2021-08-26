As cases continue to climb, experts sound the alarm

With another 42 deaths and 3,273 new infections of coronavirus announced on Wednesday, a day after the number hit an all-time high of 4,608, health experts are warning of an extremely difficult autumn and winter due to the Delta variant and the population’s relatively low vaccination coverage.

Bemoaning what is being dubbed a fourth pandemic wave among the unvaccinated, experts are expressing concern the unfolding situation may have dire consequences for the National Health System.

Indicative of the overall attitude of heath experts, the director of the ICU unit at the Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki, Nikos Kapravelos, told ANT1 TV that the large increase in cases “is very worrying.”

“We have a super-transmissible strain without having built a wall of immunity,” he said, while insisting on the imperative need for “protocols, masks everywhere and indoor gatherings with strict restrictions.”