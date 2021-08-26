shepherd-dies-after-being-hit-by-train-in-central-greece

A shepherd died on Thursday after being hit by a train near Larissa in central Greece on Thursday.

According to local website larissanet.gr, the 36-year-old man was accompanying his herd with his brother when the accident happened near the villages of Melissa and Anagennisi.

The train also dragged and killed about 30 of the animals.

In an announcement via Twitter, railway network and operator Trainees said that delays and possible cancellations of services are expected on the Larissa-Volos route.