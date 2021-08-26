NEWS

No plans for distance learning this year, says deputy education minister

[Intime News]

Schools will not switch to remote learning this year and the government will choose other measures to tackle potential coronavirus outbreaks, Deputy Education Minister Zetta Makri said on Thursday.

“We will not return to remote learning because we have vaccination,” she told ANT TV, adding that the measure will be applied only in very selected and exceptional cases, such as children that belong to vulnerable groups. 

“If…there is a number of infections or a form of illness that requires other measures to be taken, these will be announced together with the protocols for the operation of the schools,” she added, without specifying what these measures may be.

A series of lockdowns last year forced all primary, middle, and high schools as well as kindergartens in Attica to switch to distance learning for most of the school year.

