Just 58 pct of police officers has been vaccinated, data show

Just 58% of officers in the Hellenic Police (ELAS) have completed their vaccination against the coronavirus, according to updated data seen by Kathimerini.

ELAS is the main body that has been tasked with enforcing the various health restrictions imposed by the government and its officers come in close contact with the public.

In Attica, specifically, only 53% of the police force has been vaccinated, while in Thessaloniki the corresponding percentage stands at 54%.

It is also worrying that in front line units, such as the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit, the percentage is even lower as its officers tend to be younger and believe that Covid-19 does not pose a real threat to them, as sources explained.

ELAS officials, however, are hoping that the rate of vaccination among its staff will pick up in the fall as officers return from their summer leave.