NEWS

21,664 healthcare staff are unvaccinated

21-664-healthcare-staff-are-unvaccinated
[Reuters]

A total of 21,664 employees out of 115,866 in Greece’s National Health System (ESY) have not been vaccinated yet against Covid-19, according to the latest data released by ESY.

As of August 19, the number of unvaccinated hospital staff stood at 19,416, while the number of unvaccinated primary care workers was 2,248.

This comes just days before a law forcing unvaccinated staff to take unpaid leave comes into force. Health authorities are concerned the suspension of unvaccinated staff as of September 1 will leave gaps in hospitals and clinics, at a time when hospitalisations are expected to jump. 

Vaccine Health
READ MORE
[SOOC]
NEWS

Countdown for mandatory inoculations

health-workers-striking-over-obligatory-shots
NEWS

Health workers striking over obligatory shots

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Holiday leave of healthcare workers suspended as of Sept. 1

[Reuters]
NEWS

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage studies

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Covid vaccine protection wanes within six months, study shows

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to announce measures for the unvaccinated on Tuesday