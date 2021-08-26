21-664-healthcare-staff-are-unvaccinated

A total of 21,664 employees out of 115,866 in Greece’s National Health System (ESY) have not been vaccinated yet against Covid-19, according to the latest data released by ESY.

As of August 19, the number of unvaccinated hospital staff stood at 19,416, while the number of unvaccinated primary care workers was 2,248.

This comes just days before a law forcing unvaccinated staff to take unpaid leave comes into force. Health authorities are concerned the suspension of unvaccinated staff as of September 1 will leave gaps in hospitals and clinics, at a time when hospitalisations are expected to jump.