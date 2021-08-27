NEWS

Private doctors will be able to administer Covid shots

Private doctors will in the coming days be able to make vaccination appointments for their patients and also procure vaccines so that they can proceed with inoculations against the coronavirus at their clinics, according to the general secretary of primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous.

Speaking to Skai Radio on Thursday, he said that, so far, 1,000 doctors are participating in the program. 

Regarding the third booster shot, he said it will start being administered to specific categories of people around the middle of September.

The main criteria for booster shots in the coming months will be how much time has passed since the second vaccination and the recipient’s age.

Themistokleous pointed out that the competent services are operationally ready and appointments for the third shot will be easy to make. He added that about 30,000 first dose appointments are booked daily.

Regarding health workers, he said that out of 115,000, about 20,000 are unvaccinated, but stressed that this number is decreasing as the September 1 cut off point approaches, after which shots will be mandatory.

