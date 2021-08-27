Dendias, Menendez meet in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with US Senator Bob Menendez at the Foreign Ministry in Athens on Friday.

In a tweet, Dendias said the two sides discussed strategic relations as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and Afghanistan.

A joint press conference was to be held after the meeting.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Thursday, Menendez highlighted the leading role played by Greece in current major international and regional issues.

Furthermore, during a speech at the Acropolis Museum later in the day, Menendez said the rules-based international order that brought so much prosperity, peace and progress in the decades since WWII is under threat like never before.

“We have an increasingly bold China, determined to rewrite the rules of the world in its own favor… A revanchist Russia threatening the security of its neighbors, and an increasingly aggressive Turkey,” he noted.