Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.

Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara’s military pull out by an August 31 deadline. The military began evacuations on Wednesday.

“The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport. They say, ‘We’ll ensure security and you can operate it’. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there,” Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia. [Reuters]

Expert calls for greater US role in deterring Turkey

Afghan and Pakistani migrants sit in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday. Turkey is concerned about increased migration across the Turkish-Iranian border as Afghans flee the Taliban advance in their country. [Emrah Gurel/AP]
Fearing Afghan refugee influx, Turkey reinforces border

Turkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control

Turkish coast guard fires warning shots after denying Greek Cypriot marine police on migration patrol

Turkish patrol boat fires warning shots against Cypriot coast guard vessel

Turkish company applies to explore for oil in east Med