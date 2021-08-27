IMAGES

Greek honor for US Senator

greek-honor-for-us-senator
[InTime News]

US Senator Robert Menendez was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor, Greece’s highest civilian honor, by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a ceremony held at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Friday. Speaking at the event, Sakellaropoulou said the medal was conferred as an expression of gratitude on behalf of the Greek state and nation for Menendez’s contribution to the strengthening of Greece-US ties and the promotion of peace and cooperation in the wider region.

