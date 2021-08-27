Coronavirus: 3,076 new cases, 22 deaths, 337 intubated

The coronavirus has claimed 22 more lives in Greece, taking the country’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,561 on Friday.

In its daily bulletin on Friday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) confirmed 3,076 new cases of Covid-19, which was a decrease from Thursday’s 3,538.

Of the new cases, just 22 were identified among incoming travelers.

The number of patients on ventilators also remained high on Friday at 337 from 336 on Thursday. The average age of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is 64, while nearly 83% have an underlying health problem and/or are aged 70 or above.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 also declined 6.5% to 248, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 263.

The average age of incoming patients in 39 years old, with fatalities at 78 years old.

[ANA-MPA]