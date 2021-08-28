NEWS

Public transport schedules returning to normal

public-transport-schedules-returning-to-normal

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has announced that the frequency of bus, metro, trolleybus and tram services will return as of September 4 to pre-holiday conditions.

The bus and trolleybus network, in particular, is expected to be significantly strengthened this year due to the addition of new vehicles to the fleet.

Public transport will be further enhanced from 2022 onward, when the first electric buses will be integrated into Attica’s bus and trolleybus operator (OSY) network.

The announcement of the first phase of the tender for the supply of 800 buses (300 powered by electric, 300 gas and the rest hybrid) is scheduled for September.

Transport
READ MORE
gek-terna-egis-projects-declared-preferred-bidder-for-egnatia-odos-motorway-concession
ECONOMY

GEK Terna-Egis Projects declared preferred bidder for Egnatia Odos motorway concession

operators-envision-public-transport-improvements
NEWS

Operators envision public transport improvements

tender-of-electric-buses-for-athens-set-to-be-announced-next-month
NEWS

Tender of electric buses for Athens set to be announced next month

[AP]
NEWS

Police increase traffic patrols for August 15 holiday weekend

piraeus-kiffissia-train-service-back-in-full
NEWS

Piraeus-Kiffissia train service back in full

[File photo]
NEWS

Tavros-Pireaus metro services halted due to cabling fire