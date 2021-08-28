public-transport-schedules-returning-to-normal

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has announced that the frequency of bus, metro, trolleybus and tram services will return as of September 4 to pre-holiday conditions.

The bus and trolleybus network, in particular, is expected to be significantly strengthened this year due to the addition of new vehicles to the fleet.

Public transport will be further enhanced from 2022 onward, when the first electric buses will be integrated into Attica’s bus and trolleybus operator (OSY) network.

The announcement of the first phase of the tender for the supply of 800 buses (300 powered by electric, 300 gas and the rest hybrid) is scheduled for September.