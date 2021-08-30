NEWS

Younger age groups not spared by Delta variant

younger-age-groups-not-spared-by-delta-variant

Citing an analysis of the Delta variant by Dr William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University in the US, Greek doctors at the National and Kapodistrian University’s Therapeutic Clinic said that vaccines have contributed to a significant drop in cases, hospitalizations and the need for ICU treatment.

However, they noted Delta’s spread has sparked an increase in cases and hospital admissions, especially in the 20-40 age group, but also in children, something that had not been observed in previous waves. 

Immunocompromised patients, the elderly and people belonging to vulnerable groups should limit social contact, according to Schaffner, and the only effective way to stay safe is to get vaccinated in combination with using a mask.

Mass testing will be necessary in the coming period, especially in the winter when viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are expected to break out.

